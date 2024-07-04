Martinez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Martinez returned to action Wednesday after missing one game due to ankle soreness, but he'll head back to the bench for Thursday's 11:05 AM ET start. DJ Stewart will bat fifth as the designated hitter in the series finale at Washington.
