Martinez was scratched from the Mets' lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus Washington due to left ankle soreness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Martinez's injury isn't immediately apparent, but it's enough of a nuisance to keep him from playing Tuesday. Luis Torrens will step into the lineup as New York's designated hitter and bat sixth while Martinez rests.
