Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Martinez remains at extended spring training and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 days to determine if he'll be assigned to a minor-league affiliate at that time, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

He was officially optioned to Triple-A Syracuse a week ago but has not reported there. Martinez is still trying to fine-tune his swing after not signing with the Mets until late in spring training. He will likely join the Mets around mid-April, although a definitive date has not been set yet. Martinez will be the Mets' everyday designated hitter when he does join the big club.