Glenn agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mets on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old played in just 20 games this year at Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing .234/.321/.340. Dunn also struck out in 30.2 percent of his plate appearances. The Mets currently have a lot of depth at catcher, so it's likely he will stay at Triple-A in a similar role next season.

