Glenn signed a minor-league contract with the Mets, Baseball America reports.

A career Met, Glenn was released by the organization at the conclusion of last season, and this is now the third-straight year he's signed a new contract with the club. Glenn has never seen major-league action and he slashed just .234/.321/.340 in 20 games with Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He figures to serve as organizational depth, but he's only 26 years old, so there could still be a major-league future for him should he perform well.