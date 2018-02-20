Mets' Jeff Glenn: Signs with Mets
Glenn signed a minor-league contract with the Mets, Baseball America reports.
A career Met, Glenn was released by the organization at the conclusion of last season, and this is now the third-straight year he's signed a new contract with the club. Glenn has never seen major-league action and he slashed just .234/.321/.340 in 20 games with Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He figures to serve as organizational depth, but he's only 26 years old, so there could still be a major-league future for him should he perform well.
