Rodriguez (neck) was used in relief in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins, retiring one of the five batters he faced while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Though he wasn't sharp Friday, Rodriguez at least appears to have moved past the stiff neck that kept him unavailable for a few games early last week. Rodriguez takes a 5.31 ERA and 1.60 WHIP for the season into Monday's series opener with the Cubs.