Rodriguez needed only one pitch to retire the only batter he faced Sunday, recording his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Rockies.

With two outs and two on in the eighth inning and the Mets nursing a 2-0 lead, Rodriguez was brought in to face Ryan McMahon and got him to line out to third base. Three of the lefty's last five appearances have lasted less than one inning, but his 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 14 innings on the year give him some deep-league fantasy value in formats that score holds.