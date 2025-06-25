The Mets selected Pintaro's contract from Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old undrafted free agent, Pintaro made a rapid ascent to the big leagues after he had been pitching in independent ball in Montana last year before signing a minor-league deal with the Mets last June. He's thrived in a starting role with Binghamton in 2025, turning in a 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 42.1 innings. Pintaro will work in long relief for the Mets initially, though he could garner consideration for a starting role with the big club at some point if a rotation spot opens up.