Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Siri (tibia) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Siri has missed most of the season with a fractured left tibia but is almost ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how much time he's missed, Siri is likely to need at least a handful of rehab contests before returning to the Mets' active roster. It's also unclear how Siri fits into the team's roster picture at this point, especially after Cedric Mullins was acquired at the trade deadline.