Hagenman could be get a look in the Mets' rotation this season, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

New York has already seen Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) go down this spring, with both pitchers expected to begin the season on the injured list. If the spate of injuries continues, Hagenman might be the next man up, especially if the team wants to deploy a six-man rotation in April during a 13-day stretch with no off days. The 28-year-old right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut. but he's on the 40-man roster and posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 98:31 K:BB over 91.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester in the Boston organization last season.