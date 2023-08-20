Senga (10-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings against St. Louis. He struck out five.

Senga picked up his third straight win Saturday, dealing seven frames of two-hit baseball. The outing marked his 10th consecutive appearance allowing three or fewer runs, a stretch in which Senga owns a 2.78 ERA, a 67:20 K:BB and 0.5 HR/9 across 58.1 innings. The 30-year-old will look to continue his strong rookie campaign in his next projected start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Angels next week.