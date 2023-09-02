Senga came away with a no-decision Friday in the Mets' 2-1 win over the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out 12.

The 12 Ks tied his season high, matching his performances from July 5 against Arizona and May 17 against Tampa Bay. Senga has delivered five straight quality starts and missed making it seven straight by one out, and since the All-Star break he's posted a 2.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB through 53.2 innings. New York is keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old's workload in his first MLB campaign, but by all appearances Senga is getting stronger down the stretch. He lines up to make his next start in Minnesota next weekend, potentially in a matchup with countryman Kenta Maeda.