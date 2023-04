Senga (1-0) had eight strikeouts and earned the win Sunday in Miami, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings.

Senga struggled with free passes and threw just 53 of his 88 pitches for strikes, but he rebounded well after giving up a run on two hits and two walks during the opening frame. The 30-year-old righty lines up for another matchup with the Marlins next weekend.