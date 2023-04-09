Senga (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six.

Senga fired five shutout frames before allowing a solo homer to Jazz Chisholm in the sixth. It's another strong outing for the 30-year-old rookie as it lowers his ERA to 1.59 with 14 strikeouts over 11.1 innings of work against six walks. Senga needs to do a better job of limiting the self-inflicted damage, but it's readily apparent he has the stuff to be a strong fantasy option for the remainder of 2023.