Senga (12-7) earned the win over Miami on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Senga's three punchouts were his fewest in nearly two months, but that didn't prevent him from picking up his second straight victory and eighth consecutive quality start. The Japanese hurler has been dominant during the latter stretch, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB over 50.2 frames while going 5-1. Senga continues to hand out plenty of free passes -- he's issued multiple walks in 10 straight outings, and his 4.1 BB/9 on the season is fifth-highest among qualified starters -- but he's proven to be a wise offseason signing by the Mets and is increasing his draft stock in fantasy next season with his late-season excellence.