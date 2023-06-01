Mets manager Buck Showalter said Senga might pitch on four days of rest Sunday versus the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Four days of rest is the normal schedule for most major-league starters, but Senga so far has been getting five days off between outings like he did in Japan. Showalter said the team will do some testing with the 30-year-old right-hander later this week to gauge his readiness. Sunday's game is at Citi Field, where Senga has flourished to a 1.20 ERA in five starts covering 30 innings. He carries a 6.12 ERA through five starts (25 innings) on the road. If he's held out until the following series, his next turn would be Tuesday at Atlanta.