Senga (shoulder) is expected to make his next rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 31-year-old threw 35 pitches over 2.2 frames in his previous outing with High-A Brooklyn on Wednesday, and he's expected to build up to about 50 pitches in his next start. The Mets want Senga to be built up to around 75-to-80 pitches before he returns from the injured list, and he's trending toward making his season debut in late July.