Senga's next start has been pushed from Tuesday to Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The idea here is to prevent Senga from having to pitch on normal rest Sunday at Coors Field. He's been getting extra rest between every start this season as he acclimates from the scheduling norms over in Nippon Professional Baseball. There are no injury concerns with the 30-year-old righty, who racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts across six innings of one-run ball last week against the Rays. He'll face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, with Tylor Megill getting the call Tuesday. Senga will then handle the Mets' series opener next week versus the Phillies.