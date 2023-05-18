Senga allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters over six innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Senga bounced back nicely after a poor start his previous time out, inducing 18 swings-and-misses against the Rays and establishing a season-high mark with 12 strikeouts. The Japanese hurler yielded just one run, but the Mets were shut out until the seventh, preventing him from picking up his fifth win. Senga has adapted pretty well to pitching in MLB, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB through 43 innings.