Senga (11-7) earned the win Thursday, striking out 10 while allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 11-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Senga was masterful Thursday, surrendering just two hits -- a pair of singles -- and retiring 13 consecutive Diamondbacks along the way. The 30-year-old first-year pitcher tallied his fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the campaign and his third in four starts. Senga has limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 14-straight outings dating back to June 23, earning nine quality starts with a 2.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 104:31 K:BB across 84 innings during the impressive stretch. He will look to keep the momentum in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for early next week in Miami.