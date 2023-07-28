Senga pitched six innings in a no-decision against Washington on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Senga rattled off five scoreless frames before the Nationals broke a scoreless tie with a run in the sixth. That was enough to put the right-hander in line for the loss upon his departure, but the Mets rallied for two late runs to take him off the hook. Senga finished a strong July with a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings covering four starts, though he had only one win to show for it.