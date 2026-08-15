Mets' Kodai Senga: Records second save of season

Senga allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Senga recorded two quick outs but made things interesting -- after allowing a single to Jacob Young and plunking CJ Abrams, the Nats had two runners on with two outs. However, Senga fanned Abimelec Ortiz to preserve the victory and earn his second save of the season. The right-hander has now recorded both of the Mets' saves since Devin Williams landed on the injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain, suggesting he could continue seeing ninth-inning opportunities in the short term. That's a notable development after Senga went 0-8 with an 8.66 ERA over his first 13 appearances (eight starts) this season before losing his rotation spot. He has yet to allow a run and owns a 0.67 WHIP in three relief outings.