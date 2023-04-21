Senga (3-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings against the Giants. He struck out four and walked four.

While this was hardly a dominant start, Senga pitched well enough to take advantage of the Mets' lively offense last night. The right-hander now has a 4.29 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through the first four starts of his career. The former three-time Nippon Professional Baseball (Japanese league) All-Star is tentatively slated to face the Nationals at home in his next appearance.