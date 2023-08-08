Senga (8-6) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

The Mets jumped ahead 3-0 after one frame, and Senga kept Chicago in check to record his first win since July 5. The right-hander didn't allow any extra-base hits and threw 57 of 85 pitches for strikes in a relatively efficient effort. The quality start was Senga's fourth over his past six contests, a span in which he's posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB over 35 innings. With the Mets having traded both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, Senga has become the team's de facto ace.