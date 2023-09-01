Senga is expected to make five more starts this season as the Mets keep an eye on his workload, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

New York plays 17 straight days beginning Sept. 8, at which point the team will shift to a six-man rotation -- making it easier to manage Senga's innings in his first North American campaign. He threw 162 innings in his final campaign for Fukuoka in the NPB, and is currently at 136.1 innings in 2023, along with a 3.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and strong 28.5 percent strikeout rate against an 11.1 percent walk rate. Senga is expected to make the first of those September starts Friday, at home against the Mariners.