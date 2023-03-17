Senga allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Senga was scratched from a start Saturday due to tendinitis in his right index finger, though he looked sharp in his return to the mound. He's now thrown five innings during the exhibition season, and he's allowed two earned runs while striking out seven and walking two. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Senga should be ready to start the season for the Mets.