Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Friday that Senga will make his next start Wednesday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Senga was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Nationals in Citi Field, but he'll get an extra day of rest. The Mets will need to make a decision for who will start Tuesday against Washington, and it could very well be Jose Butto that gets the ball for that outing.