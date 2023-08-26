Senga (10-7) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings as the Mets fell 3-1 to the Angels. He struck out 10.

It's the third time this season Senga's fanned double-digit batters as he generated a whopping 21 swinging strikes among his 105 pitches, but he got little help from his offense and saw his three-start win streak snapped. The 30-year-old rookie did extend his quality start streak to four however, and since the All-Star break he's posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB through 46.2 innings. He's next set to take the mound at home next week against the Rangers.