Senga (7-6) allowed three runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Royals.

Senga threw 62 of 99 pitches for strikes, but the Royals were able to make consistent contact. Nine of their 11 hits against Senga were singles, but that was enough traffic to stick him with the loss when the Mets' offense couldn't generate a run. The right-hander is now at a 3.25 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 136:55 K:BB through 110.2 innings over 20 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week.