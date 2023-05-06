Senga (4-1) allowed two hits and four walks over six scoreless frames Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rockies.

All four of Senga's walks came during the first three frames before later allowing a pair of singles. He didn't face much danger and he found his way back in the win column after taking his first career loss in his last start. Senga dropped his ERA to 3.38 with a 36:22 K:BB through 32 frames. He forced 11 whiffs, marking the fourth time he's gotten double-digit swinging strikes through his first six starts. Senga is currently lined up to start in Cincinnati next week.