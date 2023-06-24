Senga (6-5) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 5-1 to the Phillies, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

An error by Brandon Nimmo on the first ball in play the right-hander gave up led to a two-run first inning, and the New York offense never climbed out of the hole. Senga tossed 62 of 102 pitches before exiting, and his transition to North American ball continues to pick up steam -- over his last seven starts, he's posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 50:21 K:BB through 39.2 innings. Senga is next set to take the mound at home next week against the Brewers.