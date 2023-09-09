Senga yielded two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings in Friday's loss to the Twins. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

It was a fairly lackluster performance for Senga based on what he's been doing lately. While he turned in his 13th straight start with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he also walked four batters for the first time since June 10. Senga has registered a 2.65 ERA during that 13-game run, bringing his season mark down to 3.07. He's in line for a home matchup against Arizona next week.