Severino (oblique) agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make the short move to Queens after a rollercoaster eight-year run with the crosstown Yankees. He arrived in the Bronx with loads of promise back in 2015 but has battled a range of injuries over the last handful of seasons. It was a high-grade oblique strain that cut short his 2023 campaign, and he stumbled to a 6.65 ERA in 89.1 innings when healthy. That said, Severino should be 100 percent by the beginning of spring training in 2024 and figures to have a spot in the Mets' Opening Day rotation if he gets through camp without any physical complications. His career ERA in the majors is 3.79.