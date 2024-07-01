Festa (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Astros, coughing up five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk in the 11th inning. He struck out one.

The former Mariner was called up earlier in the day to give the Mets' beleaguered bullpen a fresh arm, and Festa was immediately pressed into service when the game went into extras. After intentionally walking Yordan Alvarez, he gave up three straight singles before Trey Cabbage ripped a two-out, two-run double to seal the win for Houston. With no day off Monday for New York, Festa is likely to be jettisoned from the 26-man roster in short order to make room for more relief reinforcements.