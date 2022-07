Perez was traded from the Pirates to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Perez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, but he'll quickly find a new organization. He'll join the Mets' active roster as additional depth behind the plate since James McCann (oblique) and Tomas Nido (hand) are banged up. Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room for Perez on the major-league roster.