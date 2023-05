Vasil has a 2.70 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and a 41:4 K:BB in 30 innings across six starts for Double-A Binghamton.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound righty has a bulldog mentality, going right after hitters while filling up the zone. He uses his low-to-mid-90s four-seamer up in the zone and mixes in his slider and changeup down in the zone. Vasil is arguably already the Mets' best pitching prospect thanks to this excellent start to his age-23 season.