Alonso went 1-for-4 with a base hit Sunday in the Mets' 2-0 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Though Alonso provided a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win, his power production has tailed off of late. He hadn't left the yard in any of his previous 11 starts, and he has just four extra-base hits in total since hammering a pair of home runs in a June 25 win over Miami. The minor slump didn't prevent Alonso from being named a reserve Sunday for the National League in next week's All-Star Game.