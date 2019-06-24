Mets' Pete Alonso: New Mets rookie HR champ

Alonso went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The 24-year-old has now gone yard eight times through 21 games in June while slashing a stunning .311/.440/.716. Alonso's 27 homers on the year have already set a new Mets record for a first-year player, surpassing the mark set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.