Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

Alonso is the 10th player in the majors to reach the 30-homer mark this season. He's one of two players to have at least 30 homers and 30 doubles, joining the Angels' Taylor Ward. Alonso has hit eight of his long balls and eight of his 34 doubles over 25 games in August, batting .295 (31-for-105) this month. He's hitting .267 with an .862 OPS, 108 RBI, 72 runs scored and one stolen base across 134 games on the year.