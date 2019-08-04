Mets' Pete Alonso: Receives breather Sunday

Alonso is not starting Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alonso started the last 12 contests but could use a day off with a .661 OPS during that stretch, including five consecutive games with multiple strikeouts. Todd Frazier slides over to first base Sunday while Adeiny Hechavarria receives the start at the hot corner.

