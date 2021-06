Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

Alonso has now reached base in each of his last five games, and he hit his first home run since June 9 in Sunday's matchup. He's now slashing .247/.333/.455 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 31 runs in 2021.