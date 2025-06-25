Mets' Richard Lovelady: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment Wednesday.
Lovelady was just signed Monday and made one appearance for the Mets, allowing two runs over 1.2 innings. If he clears waivers, Lovelady will have the ability to elect free agency.
