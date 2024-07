Reid-Foley (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Reid-Foley said Tuesday that he's feeling good after facing hitters for the first time Monday, so the Mets will now look to get him in a few games in the minor leagues. It's unclear how long the 28-year-old right-hander may remain on a rehab assignment, but a return to New York before the end of July hasn't yet been ruled out.