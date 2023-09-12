Reid-Foley is being evaluated Tuesday for a possible shoulder strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Reid-Foley worked a scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Diamondbacks, but his shoulder was barking afterward and he has been sent for imaging scans. If it is indeed a shoulder strain, the 28-year-old right-hander will likely be shut down for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
