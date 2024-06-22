The Mets placed Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement, retroactive to Thursday.

Reid-Foley began the season on the injured list due to a similar injury, and the issue seems to have resurfaced following his latest appearance Wednesday. He'll be sidelined until at least July 5. Meanwhile Danny Young will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open spot in New York's bullpen.