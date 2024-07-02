Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Reid-Foley (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Reid-Foley has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a right shoulder impingement -- the same injury that forced him to miss nearly a month to begin the season. Mendoza noted that it's possible the right-hander begins throwing Wednesday, but even if he does, it's unlikely he makes it back into the Mets' bullpen before the All-Star break.
