Reid-Foley (shoulder) is expected to begin facing hitters Monday in live batting practice, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Reid-Foley is poised to advance to the next phase of his rehab program for a right shoulder impingement after he tossed multiple bullpen sessions at the Mets' facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. over the All-Star break. If he responds well to pitching in live BP, Reid-Foley could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment toward the end of next week.