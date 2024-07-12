Reid-Foley (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Saturday's activities will mark Reid-Foley's first time throwing off a mound since being placed on the injured list June 22 with a right shoulder impingement. While the 28-year-old may not be ready immediately after the All-Star break, a July return isn't out of the picture. In 21.2 innings, Reid-Foley has posted a 1.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts.