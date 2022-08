Walker (back) will start Tuesday against the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Walker exited his start against Atlanta last Tuesday due to back spasms and was unable to start Sunday, but he'll return to action after receiving a few additional days of rest. The right-hander has had mixed results since the All-Star break, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 20.2 innings over five starts.