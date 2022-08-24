Walker (back) didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was held to 81 pitches (49 strikes) after exiting his last start with back spasms, but Walker seemed to emerge unscathed from this outing. Since the All-Star break, the 30-year-old has stumbled to a 6.31 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 25.2 innings, and while much of that damage came in a brutal one-inning stint against Atlanta on Aug. 5, Walker will still be a risky fantasy option until he can string together some better performances.